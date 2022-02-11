Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.08% of Nelnet worth $33,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nelnet by 74.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

