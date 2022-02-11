Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RKLB stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 10.23. 20,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is 10.91. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 7.55 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Research analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RocketLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

