Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 25,130 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,387,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.08. 468,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298,465. The company has a market cap of $628.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

