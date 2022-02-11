Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $852,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $886,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,044. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.