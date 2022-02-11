Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

DAVA traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 469,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,746. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

