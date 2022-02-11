Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.74. 466,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,967. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.69.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

