Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.17 ($18.58).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.57 ($16.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.51. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.98) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.43).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

