Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.17 ($18.58).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.57 ($16.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.51. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.98) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.43).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.