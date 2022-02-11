EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.67

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 8722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

