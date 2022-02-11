Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

