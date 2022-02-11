Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

