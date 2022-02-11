Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.01 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of ITT worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ITT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

