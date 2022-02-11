Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

CRUS stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

