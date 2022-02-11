Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Exelixis by 179.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 715,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

