Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,168 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Insulet by 25.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Insulet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $252.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.86. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

