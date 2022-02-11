Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

