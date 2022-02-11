EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $470.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.50.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,169,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

