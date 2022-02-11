EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 330.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 566,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.