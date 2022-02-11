EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 9.4%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.20. 28,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 990,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

