Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.15. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,936. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

