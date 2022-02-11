Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.74

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 84436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

