Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

