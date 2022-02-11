Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

