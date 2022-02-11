Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.61.

FVI opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

