Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLUE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

