Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.
NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
