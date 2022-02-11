Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

PAAS stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

