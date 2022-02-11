Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
PAAS stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.