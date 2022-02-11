ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:ESE opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

