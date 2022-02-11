Essentia (ESS) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $1.60 million and $49,880.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00103350 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars.

