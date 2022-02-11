EUNO Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $513.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00307100 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,451,767,244 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.