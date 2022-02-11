Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

EEFT traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $143.19. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,848. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euronet Worldwide stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

