Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 40,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.