Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.43. 433,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,298,465. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

