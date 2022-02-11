Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $36.12 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after buying an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $34.77 on Friday, hitting $3,145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,350.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

