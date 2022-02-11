Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,990 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NFLX traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.59. 73,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.53 and a 200 day moving average of $576.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

