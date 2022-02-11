Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.