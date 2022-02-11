Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

