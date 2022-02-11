Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.49). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

XGN stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exagen by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

