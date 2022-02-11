Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 1.1%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 69,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 146,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of research firms have commented on MIN. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$0.65 target price on Excelsior Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

