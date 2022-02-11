Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 1.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $8.64 on Friday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $201.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

