Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

