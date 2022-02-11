Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79, RTT News reports. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $201.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

