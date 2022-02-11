Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 6.5%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s share price rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 17,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 486,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

XPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $308,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

