F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.