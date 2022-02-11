Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $516.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.15 and a 200 day moving average of $430.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

