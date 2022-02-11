Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report $13.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 1,383,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

