Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,100.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($209.60) to £140 ($189.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,332. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.