FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,241,681 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,241,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,422,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.19% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

