FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $100,435,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $557.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $593.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.79. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

