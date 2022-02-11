FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188,257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of LKQ worth $37,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

