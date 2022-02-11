FIL Ltd Sells 271,142 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,142 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Coupang worth $42,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 278.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 79.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

