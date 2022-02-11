FIL Ltd Sells 37,067 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,067 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.23% of Pool worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $453.68 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.15.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

